Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

