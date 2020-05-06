Sappi (SPPJY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sappi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPPJY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPPJY shares. ValuEngine cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

