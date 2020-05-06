Savant Capital LLC Acquires 29,374 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

