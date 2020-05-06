Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after buying an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.