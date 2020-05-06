Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

