Savant Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

