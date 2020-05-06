Savant Capital LLC Has $396,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

