Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

