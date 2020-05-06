Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

