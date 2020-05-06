Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.22.

SEE stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

