SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEAS opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

