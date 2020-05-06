Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 2%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61, 25,093 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,201,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Raj Mehra purchased 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,999.69. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

