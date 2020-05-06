SES (SGBAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SES to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SES stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. SES has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGBAF shares. Citigroup lowered SES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered SES from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

