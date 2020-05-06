Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,341.80 ($30.81).

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,418 ($31.81) on Monday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,288.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,401.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

