SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) vs. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head to Head Contrast

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and SGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR $38.89 billion 0.48 -$84.00 million $0.12 37.75 SGS $12.70 billion 0.10 $35.14 million N/A N/A

SGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 2 3 1 0 1.83 SGS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR -0.22% 1.79% 0.93% SGS N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR beats SGS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand – A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

SGS Company Profile

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. The Products segment is involved in the onshore wholesale business. The company also engages in the distribution of fireworks. In addition, the company provides design and marketing, export trading, transportation, sample production, management and consultancy, sourcing, management support, commission agent, logistics, trade-related credit, accounting, freight forwarding, packaging, storage and warehousing, and customs brokerage services. Further, it designs, sources, and delivers apparel, accessories, and household items. The company serves specialty stores, department stores, big box retailers, e-commerce companies, hypermarkets, off-price retailers, and clubs. It operates through a network of approximately 230 offices and 270 distribution centers. Li & Fung Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

