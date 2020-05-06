Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

