Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

