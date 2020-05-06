Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

