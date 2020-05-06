Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

