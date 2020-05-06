Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,402 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 159,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 31.8% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $4,417,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

