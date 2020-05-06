Shotspotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Shotspotter to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Shotspotter has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shotspotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of 189.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

