Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) Insider Acquires £65,512,000 in Stock

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) insider Ian Sutcliffe bought 760,000 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,620 ($113.39) per share, with a total value of £65,512,000 ($86,177,321.76).

Shares of SGM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.14). 1,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,210. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Sigma Capital Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Sigma Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sigma Capital Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Sigma Capital Group Company Profile

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

