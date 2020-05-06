Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Financial Survey

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 324.11%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 21.42 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -31.82 Motus GI $110,000.00 293.50 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.22

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.94% -42.19% -23.55% Motus GI -21,575.70% -146.37% -98.09%

Summary

Motus GI beats Silk Road Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

