Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SAMG opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director John Allen Gray bought 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Hough III bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

