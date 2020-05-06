Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Nevro (NASDAQ:NVRO) Head to Head Review

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 3 8 0 2.58 Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $110.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 373.26%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Nevro.

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -26.57% -49.96% -22.75% Sintx Technologies -696.23% -78.51% -46.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $390.26 million 9.72 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -35.16 Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 9.70 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

