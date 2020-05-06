SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. 21,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.26. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

