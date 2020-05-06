Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 57.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4,041.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

