Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,046,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

