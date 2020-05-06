Spartan Motors (SPAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Spartan Motors has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.20-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spartan Motors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPAR opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.89 million, a P/E ratio of -37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

