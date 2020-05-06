Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.88.

SPLK opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,098 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

