Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.14 ($53.65).

Shares of STM opened at €40.14 ($46.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.34. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.06).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

