Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:STND remained flat at $$24.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Standard AVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Standard AVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

