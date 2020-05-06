Stemline Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,554% compared to the typical volume of 228 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $58,815.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $261,655.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,064 shares of company stock valued at $839,495 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 151,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 345,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

