Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 172,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Intel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 106,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.