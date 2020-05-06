Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to Reduce

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$18.50 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.32.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$21.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.96.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

