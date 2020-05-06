Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 42,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 4,001 call options.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in Range Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Range Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

NYSE RRC opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Cowen lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

