Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,940 call options.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

