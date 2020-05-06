Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical volume of 458 call options.

IAA stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $4,755,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,767 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 362,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102,076 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.