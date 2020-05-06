Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,227,000 after buying an additional 666,406 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.