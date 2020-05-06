Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Argus downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

