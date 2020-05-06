SunCoke Energy (SXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SXC stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

