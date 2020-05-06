SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SunPower has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 1,028,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,748,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,902,084 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

