SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.04.

Shares of CXO opened at $58.12 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.