SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.63. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $105,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $531,595.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock worth $1,161,074 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

