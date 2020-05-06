SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Gall bought 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

