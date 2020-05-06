SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Arrow Electronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

ARW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

