Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.29. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

SUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

