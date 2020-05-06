Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

