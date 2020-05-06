SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

