Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

TCMD opened at $48.25 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $936.24 million, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

